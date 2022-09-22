Puljujarvi (shoulder) skated with Zach Hyman and Leon Draisatil on the top line during Thursday's "first session" practice, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Puljujarvi has evidently recovered from the shoulder injury he was dealing with following Edmonton's 2021-22 playoff run. The 24-year-old winger tallied 14 goals and 36 points through 65 regular-season contests last year.