Puljujarvi registered an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Puljujarvi has a goal and an assist in his last two games after opening December with nine pointless outings. The 24-year-old got some top-six looks as part of an ever-changing lineup Wednesday, but he finished the game with 12:47 of ice time. He's still a bottom-six option for the Oilers due to a lack of consistency. He's at eight points, 48 shots, 70 hits and a minus-10 rating in 34 contests.