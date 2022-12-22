Puljujarvi registered an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Puljujarvi has a goal and an assist in his last two games after opening December with nine pointless outings. The 24-year-old got some top-six looks as part of an ever-changing lineup Wednesday, but he finished the game with 12:47 of ice time. He's still a bottom-six option for the Oilers due to a lack of consistency. He's at eight points, 48 shots, 70 hits and a minus-10 rating in 34 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Scores with no finished checks•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Posts helper Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Slings assist in win•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Back in scoring column•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Gets on scoresheet Saturday•