Puljujarvi notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Through 12 outings in November, Puljujarvi has recorded four assists and a minus-5 rating. He's still gone 14 games without a goal, and that's not a good look when he's been seeing some power-play time and even-strength usage on the top line. The 24-year-old winger is at five points, 30 shots, 48 hits and a minus-10 rating in 21 contests overall.