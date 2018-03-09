Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Staying on third line
Oilers' head coach Todd McLellan will have Puljujarvi remain on the third line for now, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Puljujarvi has served shifts on every line this season but McLellan likes the combination of Puljujarvi and Ryan Strome on the third line. "We've upped Jesse's power play time, we've put him on the off wing and maybe he's not as comfortable there so we'd like to not have him against the other team's top D pairings and lines for now," he said. "Jesse and Strome have had some unity, there's momentum there." The 19-year-old winger hasn't been a model of consistency this season (18 points in 49 games) but with three points in his last five games and now regularly seeing third-string blueliners, he may be worth a speculative add in deep leagues and daily formats.
