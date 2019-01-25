Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Subject of trade rumors
Puljujarvi's name is being tossed around as a potential trade piece for Edmonton, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Despite an eight-game goal drought in which Puljujarvi has managed a mere three assists, his name continues to circulate as a potential asset that could be moved out in order to bring in a high-caliber player. Considering he was drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, there are no doubt plenty of clubs eager to see what the Swede can do first hand.
