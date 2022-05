Puljujarvi scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Puljujarvi netted an insurance tally at 3:23 of the third period. The 23-year-old winger has now picked up six points in four postseason contests in his career. This was his first goal and point of the 2022 playoffs. While he's been listed on the top line, Puljujarvi may continue to see sheltered minutes and a lack of power-play time.