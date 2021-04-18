Puljujarvi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Puljujarvi provided a little insurance with his third-period tally on a feed from Connor McDavid. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi has two goals and a helper in his last five games. The Finn is at 10 goals, six assists, 92 shots on net, 79 hits and 16 PIM through 42 contests overall. He hasn't been particularly consistent on offense, but he's spent most of the year in a high-upside, top-line role.