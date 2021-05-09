Puljujarvi scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Puljujarvi gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead with his second-period tally on a feed from Connor McDavid. The 23-year-old Puljujarvi has three goals and a helper in his last five games. He's up to 15 tallies, 25 points, 111 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-9 rating through 52 outings.
