Puljujarvi scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Puljujarvi opened the scoring just 3:45 into the contest with his fourth goal of the season. The Finn is up to seven points, 43 shots on goal and 29 hits through 17 appearances. While the point total looks low, Puljujarvi has looked like he belongs alongside Connor McDavid on the Oilers' first line. That deployment should keep Puljujarvi on the fantasy radar throughout the season.