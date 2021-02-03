Puljujarvi scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Puljujarvi hadn't dented the twine in the NHL since the 2018-19 campaign, as he spent all of last season overseas. The two-goal performance was a long time coming for the Finn, who has pumped 30 shots on goal in 12 appearances this year. The 22-year-old also has two assists, 18 hits and a minus-5 rating so far. This should be a strong enough performance to keep Puljujarvi on the top line for a while longer.