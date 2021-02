Puljujarvi scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Puljujarvi's third-period tally served as insurance in the shutout win. The Finn has six goals, nine points, 50 shots on net, 39 hits and eight PIM through 21 appearances this season. A physical playing style and top-line usage should make Puljujarvi a solid option in deeper fantasy formats. Power-play production shouldn't be expected, as the Oilers use their second unit sparingly.