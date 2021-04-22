Puljujarvi scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Puljujarvi got a piece of a Connor McDavid shot late in the third period. The goal cut the Oilers' deficit to one, but they couldn't tie it. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi has scored in four of the last five games. He's racked up 12 goals, 19 points, 95 shots on net and 85 hits through 44 contests. While he's on a hot run, he'll be a popular pick in DFS.