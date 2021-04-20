Puljujarvi scored a goal, supplied an assist, went plus-3 and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Puljujarvi had the secondary assist on an Ethan Bear tally in the third period. Later in the frame, Puljujarvi converted on a set-up by Connor McDavid to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead. The 22-year-old Puljujarvi has 11 goals, 18 points, 93 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-2 rating through 43 contests. The Finn is likely to stay in a top-six role.