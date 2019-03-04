Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Undergoes surgery on both hips

Puljujarvi underwent hip surgery in New York City on Monday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

As was already reported, Puljujarvi's hip injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. The 20-year-old will finish the campaign with nine points and a minus-14 rating in 46 appearances. Many hockey insiders believe the Oilers will look to move on from Puljujarvi after this season.