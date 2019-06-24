Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Will get qualifying offer

Puljujarvi (hip), who is a restricted free agent, will receive a qualifying offer from the Oilers, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reports.

This move isn't surprising despite the gulf between the player and the team, as the Oilers were never going to let the 2016 fourth overall pick simply walk away, even if they do intend to trade the disgruntled Puljujarvi. Puljujarvi's agent has said the forward would rather go to Europe than keep playing for Edmonton, where he has totaled just 37 points in 139 career games.