Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Will get qualifying offer
Puljujarvi (hip), who is a restricted free agent, will receive a qualifying offer from the Oilers, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reports.
This move isn't surprising despite the gulf between the player and the team, as the Oilers were never going to let the 2016 fourth overall pick simply walk away, even if they do intend to trade the disgruntled Puljujarvi. Puljujarvi's agent has said the forward would rather go to Europe than keep playing for Edmonton, where he has totaled just 37 points in 139 career games.
More News
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Seeking trade from Oilers•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Undergoes surgery on both hips•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Set for hip surgery•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Facing long-term absence•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Shifts to IR•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Needs to regain confidence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...