Nygard was promoted to the active roster Wednesday.

Nygard hasn't played a game since Jan. 28, and he's been on the taxi squad since then. He's on track to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs following news that Alex Chiasson (suspension) is out and Dominik Kahun (undisclosed) is trending toward sitting out. If Nygard ends up playing, fantasy players shouldn't be too concerned with the bottom-six forward.