Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Assists in consecutive outings
Nygard managed an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Nygard has helpers in each of the last two games, which puts him at eight points in 29 contests this season. The Swede has added 36 shots and 17 hits in primarily a bottom-six role.
