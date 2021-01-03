Nygard has returned from his loan with Farjestads BK to attend the Oilers' training camp, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Nygard had nine points in 33 games with the Oilers in his first season with the team. The 27-year-old Swede could end up just being a depth option in 2020-21, as Tyler Benson will also challenge Alex Chiasson and Tyler Ennis for bottom-six minutes. It's unclear if Nygard would return to Sweden or stick around in a minor-league role if he fails to crack the Opening Night roster in Edmonton.