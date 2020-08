Nygard will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Swedish hockey club Farjestads BK.

Nygard previously spent seven seasons playing for Farjestads before making the jump to the NHL this year. In 33 appearances for the Oilers, the winger recorded three goals, six helpers and 39 shots while averaging 10:41 of ice time. The Swede should see significantly more action next year and figures to rejoin Edmonton when training camps kick off in November.