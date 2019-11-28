Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Could see larger role
Nygard was a healthy scratch Wednesday, but could be in line for a larger role with Alex Chiasson in the concussion protocol.
Chiasson exited Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche in the second period. Nygard has no points in his last five appearances with two turns in the press box during the span. However, if Chiasson is out long-term, Nygard would likely re-enter the lineup in a bottom-six role. The Oilers may also call up a forward from AHL Bakersfield to replenish their depth.
