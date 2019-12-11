Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Earns assist in turn on top line
Nygard dished an assist and fired three shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Coach Dave Tippett decided to spread his offense around for this game, leading to Nygard taking Leon Draisaitl's left-wing spot on Connor McDavid's line. Nygard showed no trouble adapting to the plum assignment, providing a secondary assist on Zack Kassian's second goal in the game. The Swedish winger is up to five points, 26 shots and 16 hits in 17 appearances. He'll get a temporary boost in fantasy value for as long as he's on the top line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.