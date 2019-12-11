Nygard dished an assist and fired three shots on goal with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Coach Dave Tippett decided to spread his offense around for this game, leading to Nygard taking Leon Draisaitl's left-wing spot on Connor McDavid's line. Nygard showed no trouble adapting to the plum assignment, providing a secondary assist on Zack Kassian's second goal in the game. The Swedish winger is up to five points, 26 shots and 16 hits in 17 appearances. He'll get a temporary boost in fantasy value for as long as he's on the top line.