Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Facing 6-to-8 week absence
Nygard (hand) is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Nygard underwent surgery on his broken hand Friday and could end up missing the rest of the regular season while recovering from the procedure. Either way, the 27-year-old Swede has only picked up nine points in 33 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
