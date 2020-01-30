Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Facing extended absence
Nygard (upper body) is expected to miss a significant chunk of time, though the team is still awaiting more information, per Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED.
In 33 games this season, Nygard registered three goals, six helpers and 39 shots while averaging 10:41 of ice time. With the winger on the shelf, Gaetan Haas and Patrick Russell figure to compete for a spot in the lineup, though Jujhar Khaira figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time as he should jump up into a third-line role.
