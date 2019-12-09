Nygard had a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Nygard potted his second goal of the year -- first on the power play -- late in the second period to draw the Oilers even at 2-2. He had also set up Riley Sheahan's goal earlier in the frame. It was the first multi-point game of the season for the first-year NHLer, who now has two goals and two assists through his first 16 games.