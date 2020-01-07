Nygard produced an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nygard found Alex Chiasson for the tally at 13:41 of the second period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for the Swede. He's up to seven points and 33 shots on goal in primarily a bottom-six role through 28 contests this season. Without much in the way of non-scoring stats, Nygard doesn't command a lot of fantasy attention.