Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Gathers assist in win
Nygard produced an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Nygard found Alex Chiasson for the tally at 13:41 of the second period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for the Swede. He's up to seven points and 33 shots on goal in primarily a bottom-six role through 28 contests this season. Without much in the way of non-scoring stats, Nygard doesn't command a lot of fantasy attention.
