Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Getting closer to return
Nygard (ribs) is getting close to a return to the lineup, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Nygard is no guarantee to play Friday versus the Devils, but he might join the team for a two-game road trip in California. He's missed approximately three weeks with the injury. Nygard would need to be activated from injured reserve before he can return to the lineup, presumably to a bottom-six role. The 26-year-old has just one goal and nine shots in six appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.