Nygard (ribs) is getting close to a return to the lineup, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Nygard is no guarantee to play Friday versus the Devils, but he might join the team for a two-game road trip in California. He's missed approximately three weeks with the injury. Nygard would need to be activated from injured reserve before he can return to the lineup, presumably to a bottom-six role. The 26-year-old has just one goal and nine shots in six appearances.