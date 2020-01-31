Nygard will be out long-term after undergoing surgery on his broken hand Friday.

The Oilers have yet to release an expected timetable for Nygard's recovery, but it's safe to assume that he's facing a multi-week absence at a minimum. The 27-year-old winger has been a solid bottom-six option for Edmonton this season, but he's only notched nine points while averaging 10:41 of ice time per contest in 33 appearances, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.