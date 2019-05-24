Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Inks entry-level deal

Nygard signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Friday.

Nygard is the third player that Edmonton has signed to an entry-level contract this month. The 26-year-old was being looked at by a slew of other NHL clubs after logging 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) over 52 games in the Swedish Hockey League last season. Nygard possesses the speed, athleticism and proficiency on the penalty kill to be a big asset to the Oilers.