Play

Nygard will not return to Wednesday's game against the Flames, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Nygard blocked a shot in the arm late in the first period. It's enough of an injury to cost him the final two periods of Wednesday's game. The Swedish winger will try to be ready for Friday's game against the Blues. If he can't play, expect Gaetan Haas to rejoin the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories