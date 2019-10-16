Nygard will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks due to a rib injury.

Nygard's absence won't impact any fantasy lineups, as the 26-year-old rookie has only notched one goal while averaging 10:15 of ice time in six games this campaign, but it will test the Oilers' depth up front. The Swedish winger will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.