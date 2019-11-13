Nygard (ribs) recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

The Swedish forward missed 13 games with the injury, but slotted in nicely by setting up Sam Gagner's third-period tally. It's only Nygard's second point in seven games this year. While the 26-year-old is healthy, a regular spot in the lineup is no guarantee -- coach Dave Tippett has shown no hesitation to rotate his fourth-line forwards this year.