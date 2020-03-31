Nygard (hand) will be available to suit up for the Oilers once the NHL season picks back up, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the shutdown, Nygard missed the previous 21 games due to his hand injury. In 33 appearances this season, the winger notched three goals and six helpers while averaging 10:41 of ice time. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, the Swede should get more opportunities to dress for Edmonton and could provide depth fantasy value in deeper formats.