Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Registers first NHL goal
Nygard scored a goal on three shots in Edmonton's 6-5 win over LA on Saturday.
It was the first NHL goal for the 26-year-old winger, who signed with the Oilers over the summer after seven pro seasons in his native Sweden. Nygard skated on a line with veterans Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal on Saturday and also saw time on the power play. He could be an under-the-radar name to keep an eye on if he can maintain his top-six and power-play roles.
