Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Scores in big win
Nygard tallied a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.
Nygard struck at 4:49 of the second period, giving the Oilers a 5-0 lead at the time. The Swede is up to three goals and nine points in 32 appearances this season. He's not guaranteed a spot in the lineup, but with three points in his last five games, he should continue to see regular bottom-six minutes in the near-term.
