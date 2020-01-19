Nygard tallied a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

Nygard struck at 4:49 of the second period, giving the Oilers a 5-0 lead at the time. The Swede is up to three goals and nine points in 32 appearances this season. He's not guaranteed a spot in the lineup, but with three points in his last five games, he should continue to see regular bottom-six minutes in the near-term.