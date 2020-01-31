The Oilers placed Nygard (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday.

Nygard suffered the injury in Wednesday's game against the Flames after blocking a shot in the arm. The Swede was already expected to miss a significant chunk of time and the team failed to update his timetable. Nygard has accumulated three goals, six helpers and 39 shots while averaging 10:41 of ice time over 33 games this year.