Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Shifts to IR
The Oilers placed Nygard (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday.
Nygard suffered the injury in Wednesday's game against the Flames after blocking a shot in the arm. The Swede was already expected to miss a significant chunk of time and the team failed to update his timetable. Nygard has accumulated three goals, six helpers and 39 shots while averaging 10:41 of ice time over 33 games this year.
