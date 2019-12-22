Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Snags helper in win
Nygard posted an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Nygard helped out on a Josh Archibald goal in the first period. While he's back in the bottom six, Nygard has been reasonably good lately with four points in 10 games in December. He's at six points, 28 shots on goal and 16 hits through 22 contests overall, so fantasy owners need not rush to pick him up.
