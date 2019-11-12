Play

Nygard (ribs) will be in the lineup against San Jose on Tuesday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Nygard will make his return to action for the first time since Oct. 14, a stretch of 13 games on the shelf. The Swede was averaging just 10:15 of ice time prior to getting hurt and figures to see a similar workload in a bottom-six role Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories