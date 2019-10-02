Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Wins job with Oilers

Nygard won a spot on the Oilers' Opening Night roster.

Nygard impressed coach Dave Tippett in preseason, and could even earn an extended look alongside either Connor McDavid or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins this season. Given the lack of wing depth on the Oilers' roster, the Swedish winger could provide good production for fantasy owners from the waiver wire. Nygard is expected to do some penalty killing and may work on the second power play unit.