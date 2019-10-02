Oilers' Joakim Nygard: Wins job with Oilers
Nygard won a spot on the Oilers' Opening Night roster.
Nygard impressed coach Dave Tippett in preseason, and could even earn an extended look alongside either Connor McDavid or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins this season. Given the lack of wing depth on the Oilers' roster, the Swedish winger could provide good production for fantasy owners from the waiver wire. Nygard is expected to do some penalty killing and may work on the second power play unit.
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.