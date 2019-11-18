Persson was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

Persson's demotion could be an indication Adam Larsson (lower leg) or Brandon Manning (hand) is ready to return versus San Jose on Tuesday. In 10 outings with the Oilers this season, the 25-year-old Persson notched two assists, 12 shots and nine blocks while averaging 15:43 of ice time. The Swede figures to log significantly more minutes in the minors which should help his long-term development.