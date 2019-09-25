Oilers' Joel Persson: Exits with injury

Persson (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes.

The defenseman took only one abbreviated shift in the second period and was ruled out of the game before the start of the third. Persson has been in the mix for a top-four defenseman position in the preseason. If the injury becomes more of a long-term issue, Evan Bouchard or Ethan Bear could have an easier path to the Opening Night roster.