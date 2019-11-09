Oilers' Joel Persson: Gets on scoresheet with two helpers
Persson recorded a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
The Swedish defenseman has had a rough adjustment to the NHL, but he finally got out of the starting blocks for offense. The two helpers in Friday's contest were his first two NHL points, coming in his ninth appearance. The 25-year-old has added nine shots on goal and nine blocked shots -- numbers that aren't worth adding in fantasy circles.
