Oilers' Joel Persson: Inks one-year deal with Oilers
Persson signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Thursday, but he will remain with Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League.
The Oilers have granted themselves an inside track to extending Persson should he prove to be a late bloomer after he racked up 34 points -- six goals and 28 assists -- over 51 contests last season. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound blueliner also posted a plus-17 rating and could find his development transitioned to the United States in a year if he can repeat those results in 2018-19.
