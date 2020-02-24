Oilers' Joel Persson: Packing bags for California
The Ducks acquired Persson from the Oilers in exchange for Angus Redmond and 2022 seventh-round pick.
Persson scored two points in 13 NHL games this season but has played with AHL Bakersfield since mid-December. After scoring 16 points in 27 AHL games, the 25-year-old defenseman will likely report to AHL San Diego.
