The Ducks acquired Persson from the Oilers in exchange for Angus Redmond and 2022 seventh-round pick.

Persson scored two points in 13 NHL games this season but has played with AHL Bakersfield since mid-December. After scoring 16 points in 27 AHL games, the 25-year-old defenseman will likely report to AHL San Diego.

