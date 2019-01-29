Oilers' Joel Persson: Re-ups on one-year deal

Persson inked a one-year contract extension with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Persson's new contract will keep him with the Oilers through at least the 2019-20 campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner has impressed in Sweden's top hockey league this year, leading all Vaxjo Lakers in scoring with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) over 35 games. There's a chance Persson will take his talents to the NHL next season, which could improve an Edmonton defensive group that's played a part in the team allowing 3.26 goals per game (eighth-most in NHL) in 2018-19.