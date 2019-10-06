Oilers' Joel Persson: Returns from injury

Persson (shoulder) made his season debut and was minus-1 Saturday in Edmonton's 6-5 win over the Kings.

Persson made his NHL debut after missing Wednesday's season opener with a shoulder injury. He did not factor into the scoring in Saturday's win but skated on the Oilers' second defensive pairing with veteran Oscar Klefbom. The 25-year old spent the previous two seasons playing in the Swedish Elite League, where he totaled 12 goals and 65 points in 101 career games.