Oilers' Joel Persson: Returns from injury
Persson (shoulder) made his season debut and was minus-1 Saturday in Edmonton's 6-5 win over the Kings.
Persson made his NHL debut after missing Wednesday's season opener with a shoulder injury. He did not factor into the scoring in Saturday's win but skated on the Oilers' second defensive pairing with veteran Oscar Klefbom. The 25-year old spent the previous two seasons playing in the Swedish Elite League, where he totaled 12 goals and 65 points in 101 career games.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.