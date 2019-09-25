Oilers' Joel Persson: Ruled out 7-10 days

Persson is dealing with a shoulder injury that will sideline him for 7-10 days, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The news raises doubt about Persson's availability for Opening Night against Vancouver on Oct. 2. The blueliner appears set to make the jump from the Swedish league straight to the NHL and should be a near lock for the 23-man roster, even with the injury. Ethan Bear figures to be the leading candidate for a roster spot with Persson on the shelf.