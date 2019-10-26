Coach Dave Tippett said Persson (concussion) is nearing a return, but the defenseman won't be ready to play Sunday against the Panthers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Tippett added that Persson still needs to get a few more practices under his belt. It looks like Persson will have a legitimate shot at returning during Edmonton's Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back set in Detroit and Columbus.