Oilers' Joel Persson: Ruled out Sunday
Coach Dave Tippett said Persson (concussion) is nearing a return, but the defenseman won't be ready to play Sunday against the Panthers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Tippett added that Persson still needs to get a few more practices under his belt. It looks like Persson will have a legitimate shot at returning during Edmonton's Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back set in Detroit and Columbus.
