Oilers' Joel Persson: Sent down to minors
Persson was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Persson saw action in three games after being promoted from the minors Dec. 3, in which he registered five shots, two PIM and one hit while averaging 13:56 of ice time. With the Swede joining the Condors, the team called up Caleb Jones instead, who could jump into the lineup over Brandon Manning.
