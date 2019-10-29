Persson (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, NHL.com's Dave Hogg reports.

Persson is closing in on a return to action, but he's still awaiting medical clearance for the concussion he sustained Oct. 14 against Chicago. Once he's given the green light, the 25-year-old Swede should return to a bottom-pairing role.

More News
Our Latest Stories