Oilers' Joel Persson: Still sidelined
Persson (concussion) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, NHL.com's Dave Hogg reports.
Persson is closing in on a return to action, but he's still awaiting medical clearance for the concussion he sustained Oct. 14 against Chicago. Once he's given the green light, the 25-year-old Swede should return to a bottom-pairing role.
