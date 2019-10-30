Contrary to a previous report, Persson (concussion) will play in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Persson wasn't projected to clear concussion protocol in time, but he's ready to get back onto the ice after missing seven games. The 25-year-old only averaged 16:03 while he was healthy, and he will pair up with Oskar Klefbom in this contest.